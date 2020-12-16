The Kelly Clarkson Show Finds a Renewal Through 2023 in Its Stocking

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which began in 2019, has been renewed by NBC to run through 2023. The American Idol winner turned songstress superstar, hosts the daytime talk show as it currently progresses through a second season. The newly named NBCUniversal Syndication Studios is to thank for the recent news. The hope is to continue this show based on how it has proven to the studios to bring people together during a difficult time. The personality and charm of the host also do the trick of keeping the audience's attention each time she appears on the small screen on NBC. Kelly Clarkson has seen her show receive over four wins and four nominations when it comes to daytime awards, alongside the high ratings.

NBC has hit a sweet spot for content with the daytime talk show, featuring some big names as guests even during the struggles of the pandemic on production. Clarkson can be seen discussing current events and talking to other celebrity friends among a virtual audience thanks to some handy, although strange, video chat technology. Even though the virtual audience can be unnerving at times, the hard work for a piece of normalcy has paid off. Remote production has to occur for Clarkson and her team from Montana to the singer's home in Los Angeles but recently has gone back to shooting at Universal Studios within the past three months.

The show combines the musical abilities of Clarkson with conversations and games with stars like Dwayne Johnson and comedians like Bert Kreischer. NBC is no stranger to working with Clarkson, they've done so in the recent past with their competition show The Voice. Audiences will get more of the daytime talk show as they wait and see how the relationship holds up for the next two years. Let us know if you like the show in the comments below!