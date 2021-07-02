The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna Shares Look at Miller Family Reunion

Earlier this week, viewers learned that Nico Parker (Dumbo) had joined Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), and Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene) in the cast of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's live-action HBO adaptation of The Last of Us as Joel's daughter Sarah. Now, Luna is checking in from Calgary, Canada, to share some on-screen family love from set via Instagram. In a post from earlier today, it was a "Miller family reunion" with Luna, Pascal, and Parker- along with pilot director Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) and cinematographer Ksenia Sereda. Based on who is and isn't present (no Ellie?), fans of the video game who are up on the storyline might have a pretty good idea what filming might be focusing on (that's our way of staying spoiler-free for this one).

Here's a look at Luna's Instagram post from earlier today:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Ramsey's Ellie is a 14-year-old who has never known anything but a ravaged planet, struggling to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging … as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world. Luna's Tommy is Joel's younger brother- a formal soldier who still holds on to his sense of idealism and hope for a better world. Dandridge's Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement struggling for freedom against an oppressive military regime.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Last of Us – Story Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W01L70IGBgE)

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Balagov directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) joins pilot-director Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) in the director's chair.

