The Last of Us, Musk/Twitter, Crystal Lake & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

We're going pure vibe and no lyrics to kick off today's BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for "Life on Mars (from HBO's Watchmen)" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO leaking the premiere date for The Last of Us, Elon Musk getting one-upped by Stephen King & making "blue-checkers" (literally) pay for it via Twitter, Bryan Fuller confirming that Peacock's Crystal Lake can use anything from the "Friday the 13th" film franchise, and The CW's new network overlords capping The Winchesters & Walker Independence at 13 episodes while leaving the fate of shows like Gotham Knights hanging in the balance.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Musk/Twitter, Crystal Lake & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: USA Network's WWE Raw & NXT, HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Malcolm in the Middle, Netflix/BBC's Inside Man, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, November 2, 2022:

The Winchesters, Walker Independence Capped at 13 Eps; No Back Order

Crystal Lake "Can Use Everything" from Friday the 13th: Bryan Fuller

WWE Raw: 10 Highlights from Last Night's Halloween Episode

NXT Women's Champ Mandy Rose To Celebrate Year-Long Reign Tonight

Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Series Adds Caitlin Reilly & Max Jenkins

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 7 Images: Lovett, Rucker & More

Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Blue Checks $8/Month, Adds Interesting Line

Criminal Minds: Evolution Preview Included in New Paramount+ Trailer

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 6 Promo: Lestat Comes Calling

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Brings a New Reality This January

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts "Heartstopper" Star Joe Locke

Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Amy Schumer & Steve Lacy

Why's Elon Musk Negotiating Twitter Blue Check Fees with Stephen King?

Malcolm in the Middle Star Muniz: Bryan Cranston "Really Into" Revival

Inside Man: Steven Moffat Creates New Series Subgenre, "Noir Farce"

Star Trek Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew on Janeway Double-Duty & Differences

The Last of Us Listing Has HBO Series Premiering Earlier Than Expected

DC's Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.