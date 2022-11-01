NXT Women's Champ Mandy Rose To Celebrate Year-Long Reign Tonight

NXT has had some truly dominant Women's Champions over the years, and we are currently smack-dab in the middle of one right now. Mandy Rose has held the title for over a year now, and after successfully defending it again at Halloween Havoc, it's hard to see an end in sight. While we wait to see if there's a woman in NXT powerful and cunning enough to dethrone her, Rose will celebrate her year-long reign tonight on the USA Network.

While she celebrates her year as NXT Women's Champion tonight, will we see who will next step up to challenge Mandy Rose for the title? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it:

It's been a Toxic year for NXT, as Mandy Rose commemorates more than 365 days as the NXT Women's Champion this Tuesday.

Rose joins Asuka and Shayna Baszler as the only Superstars to hold NXT Women's gold for a full calendar year. Following a hard-fought title defense against Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc, the show-stopping Superstar seems as unstoppable as ever.

So, bow before Rose and Toxic Attraction this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA!

On top of that, tonight we'll also see Raw superstar R-Truth heading down to Orlando and taking on Grayson Waller, the very popular big man Odyssey Jones returning from a long injury hiatus to make his in-ring return, a sit-down interview with Schism and their newest member Ava Raine, Chase University's Thea Hail going one-on-one with Kiana James, and we'll be hearing from NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his successful title defense against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a big Triple Threat Match at last week's Halloween Havoc.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.