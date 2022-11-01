DC's Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to Rihanna for "Don't Stop the Music" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Nexstar's The CW ending DC's Stargirl with the current season & creating some nervousness around Superman & Lois, Disney+ & Marvel Studios finding their Wonder Man in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen), Peacock & Bryan Fuller developing "Friday the 13th" prequel series Crystal Lake, Kiernan Shipka honoring Sabrina on her Halloween birthday, Batman icon Kevin Conroy spending his Halloween at "Wayne Manor" with some bat-friends, and Cristin Milioti joining HBO Max's The Batman spinoff series, The Penguin.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's The Winchesters, Disney+'s X-Men '97, HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, USA Network's WWE Raw, AMC's The Walking Dead, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s Willow, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (???), Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Wednesday, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's The Sandman, HBO's House of the Dragon, and more.

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, November 1, 2022:

Batman: Kevin Conroy Enjoys Halloween at "Wayne Manor" with Friends

Kiernan Shipka Wishes Sabrina Spellman a Happy Halloween Birthday

The Winchesters: New Season 1 Ep. 4 "Masters of War" Images Released

X-Men '97: DeMayo, Winderbaum Talk Animated Series 30th Anniversary

Willow: Disney+, Lucasfilm Sequel Series Shares New Preview Images

The Girls on the Bus: Mark Consuelos Joins Melissa Benoist Series Cast

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 10 Images: A Time To Regroup, A Time To Act

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Addresses Logan Paul Before Crown Jewel

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 22 Images: Will "Faith" Be Enough?

Wonder Man: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set to Lead Marvel, Disney+ Series

Crystal Lake: Peacock, A24, Fuller Set Friday the 13th Prequel Series

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 6 Images: A Family Reunion?

Pretty Little Liars: RAS Teases "Summer School" But What Is It?

Rick and Morty: Lee Hardcastle Short Invites Us to Summer's Sleepover

The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Joining The Batman Spinoff Series

Tim Burton Discusses Wednesday During Lucca Comics & Games 2022

Time to Start Worrying About The Future of The CW's Superman & Lois?

The Boys Halloween: Quaid Goes Jason, Urban Goes "Clockwork" & More

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why You're Lacking in Morpheus Merch

DC's Stargirl Ends with Season 3; Geoff Johns, Brec Bassinger Comment

House of the Dragon Season 1 Sought to Build a Better Game of Thrones

