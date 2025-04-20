Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: Our S02E02: "Through the Valley" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of HBO's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us, S02E02: "Through the Valley."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the next chapter of the second season opener of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. Since things aren't exactly going to be getting much sunnier as the season rolls along, we're going to try to include a few things every now and then to (hopefully) make you smile despite the growing sense of dread. After checking out our preview rundown below, scroll to the end to check out Ramsey answering some of the most searched-for questions about them, personal and professional, on Google as part of the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.

HBO's The Last of Us S02E02: "Through the Valley" Preview

The Last of Us Season 2: Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. As a storm brews in the mountains on S02E02: "Through the Valley," the people of Jackson Hole prepare for the worst amid increased sightings of Infected. Meanwhile, Abby weighs her options.

With the season's second episode directed by Mark Mylod and written by Craig Mazin, here's a look at the image gallery for this weekend's episode. Following that, you can check out the "Weeks Ahead" trailer that was released on Sunday night, as well as two featurettes spotlighting how the season opener came together and how Season 2 expands the show's universe. Later in the post, host Troy Baker speaks with Druckmann and Mazin in the first edition of the season's official podcast:

TLOU Season 2 Makes Changes, But Part II "DNA Is In There"

Along with the news of some major additions to the hit HBO series' cast, Mazin and Druckmann spoke with Variety this past week on a wide range of topics related to the upcoming second season. One of those topics discussed related to the changes that Mazin and Druckmann made from the video game's "Part II" to bring things to live-action series life – like the addition of Catherine O'Hara as Joel's therapist, fleshing out a backstory on "Part II" character Eugene (set to be played by Joe Pantoliano), and going with a different physical take on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), for example.

Though expectations were high for the first season, they're even more so as the series heads in "Part II" territory. So, how are Mazin and Druckmann feeling about the possibility of some toxic social media pushback on the changes that they made? Based on what they went through to get "Part II" finished and to get the first season of the HBO series onto small screens, it sounds like Druckmann is feeling confidently ready for it. "I love the changes that we've made," Druckmann shared. "It's a different version of that story, but its DNA is in there. Maybe more than excited, I'm really curious what their reaction will be."

In terms of the bigger picture, how long does the duo see the series running? "It feels like we've got one or two more seasons," Mazin added, reaffirming what he and Druckmann had shared previously about their take on "Part II" needing more than one season. "It's getting harder to make because every episode gets big. You don't want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is."

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

