The Lesser Dead: Echoverse's Vampire Podcast Drama Debuts March 27th The Lesser Dead, a supernatural audio drama about vampires in 1978 New York City starring Minnie Driver & Jack Kilmer, premieres on March 27.

The Lesser Dead, a supernatural audio drama series about vampires in 1978 New York City, is premiering on March 27th. This is the first series from Echoverse, a podcast studio focusing on science fiction, supernatural, and fantasy audio experiences, announced the premiere date of their first series. The Lesser Dead will debut on March 27 exclusively on Wondery+, a subscription service where fans can get early, ad-free access to premium audio content.

The supernatural audio series stars Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting and The Riches), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys, Palo Alto), Danny Huston (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Saul Rubinek (Hunters, Warehouse 13). The Lesser Dead will be available at launch on Wondery+.

Award-winning author Christopher Buehlman (The Blacktongue Thief, Those Across The River, Between Two Fires) adapted his darkly-comedic novel of the same title to audio. Set in wild-and-wooly 1978 New York City, The Lesser Dead embeds you in a colony of vampires led by the formidable Margaret McMannis (Driver) and is narrated by one of her clan members, Joey Peacock (Kilmer), an irreverent, eternally-young 19-year-old who quite literally never grew up. When a dangerous new adversary enters their world, Margaret and Joey's unconventional family of vampires must come together before it's too late.

"We're tremendously proud of this imaginative and gripping series and couldn't think of a better home for its premiere than a platform like Wondery+ who have set the bar for high-quality audio experiences," said Mark Stern, President of Echoverse.

Stern executive produces the audio drama along with Buehlman, Driver, Kilmer, and City Film Entertainment's Joshua D. Maurer and Alixandre Witlin (Howards End, The Hoax, The Last Tycoon). The series is produced by SALT Audio (Black Out, Carrier) and directed by Dan Blank (Carrier).

Sixty days following its March 27 premiere on Wondery+, The Lesser Dead will be available on all podcasting platforms. The official trailer can be found HERE.