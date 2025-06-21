Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E06 Overview, Images Released

Check out the overview and images for TNT and Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E06: "And the House of Cards."

Even though we will have our updated preview on Monday, we didn't want to wait to pass along the official overview and image gallery for the next episode of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E06: "And the House of Cards." For this go-around, the team finds itself separated, with Charlie (Jessica Green), Lysa (Olivia Morris), and Connor (Bluey Robinson) dealing with a series of murders classic murder mystery-style (though there seems to be much more at play), while Vikram (Callum McGowan) seeks help in tracking them down. Following our preview, we have a look back at an action-packed scene from last week's episode, and the cast offers some perspective on the show's costumes.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E06: "And the House of Cards" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 6: "And the House of Cards" – When the magic door reroutes Charlie (Jessica Green), Lysa (Olivia Morris), and Connor (Bluey Robinson) to a bizarre manor where a series of Agatha Christie-style murders take place, they must figure out whodunit, while Vikram (Callum McGowan) tries to track them down with the help of a mysterious tarot card reader. Written by Sean Persaud & Sinead Persaud.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

