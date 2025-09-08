Posted in: Books, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: lincoln lawyer, Michael Connelly

The Lincoln Lawyer Author Michael Connelly Talks Haller Taking on AI

In a new video, Michael Connelly discusses his upcoming "The Lincoln Lawyer" novel, The Proving Ground, which sees Mickey Haller taking on AI.

In a new video, Michael Connelly wants to remind us all that "The Proving Ground", the new Lincoln Lawyer book, is out on October 21st. Connelly has his finger on the pulse again as he pits Mickey Haller against his biggest foe yet – AI. It's the kind of fight Haller relishes, and going up against a new and powerful enemy revitalises him with a new sense of purpose, something he's always desperately in need of. Connelly previously said he had to go back and rewrite the book in order to address the recent LA fires that engulfed major chunks of the city, to keep it relevant. Haller also teams up with another Connelly hero who is sometimes the star of his own books – journalist Jack McEvoy. Harry Bosch might at least have a walk-on cameo.

"The Proving Ground": A Lincoln Lawyer Novel

Mickey Haller, aka "The Lincoln Lawyer," is back with a case against an AI company whose product may have been responsible for the murder of a young girl. Following his "resurrection walk" and need for a new direction, Mickey Haller turns to public interest litigation, filing a civil lawsuit against an artificial intelligence company whose chatbot told a sixteen-year-old boy that it was okay for him to kill his ex-girlfriend for her disloyalty.

Representing the victim's family, Mickey's case explores the mostly unregulated and exploding AI business and the lack of training guardrails. Along the way, he joins up with a journalist named Jack McEvoy, who wants to be a fly on the wall during the trial in order to write a book about it. But Mickey puts him to work going through the mountain of printed discovery materials in the case. McEvoy's digging ultimately delivers the key witness, a whistleblower who has been too afraid to speak up. The case is fraught with danger because billions are at stake.

It is said that machines became smarter than humans on the day in 1997 that IBM's Deep Blue defeated chess master Garry Kasparov with a gambit called "The Knight's Sacrifice." Haller will take a similar gambit in court to defeat the mega forces of the AI industry lined up against him and his clients.

The Proving Ground: A Lincoln Lawyer Novel is out on October 21st, and preorders are already available. It is likely to be adapted into a Netflix TV series in the future.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!