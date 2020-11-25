The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito on Moff Gideon, Child/Eggs & More

It was only yesterday that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) was honored with his very own character key art (which we're assuming is a high honor since not everyone gets one) from Disney's The Mandalorian– with last week's episode "Chapter 12: The Siege" showing that the darksaber-wielder we love to hate wasn't quite done with Mando and The Child. As if learning that The Child's blood is a cherished commodity by the remnants of the Empire for its sweet "m-count," our dynamic duo has a tracker on them that gives Gideon everything he needs to get what he wants. So with The Mandalorian having reached the start of the second season's second-half, Esposito sat down with EW to tease what fans can expect, and here are some of the highlights:

On Gideon looking to create new Force-enhanced soldiers powered by The Child's midi-chlorians: "Well, in the galactic ballpark, I think we're all trying to figure out what does he really wants. Somewhere in my brain, I hold out something and he has some kind of ethical consideration here. When people flow out of control and there are all these different Moffs who've been assigned different areas to be wardens of, isn't there one person or someone that may have guidance over all of them? They're questions that are answered. It could be super soldiers. It could be that he wants to save the galaxy," Esposito explained. "Also, why does Moff Gideon know everything about what's going on everywhere? He has some kind of incredible intelligence source. So I always hold out that there may be an altruistic reason that he is taking control or trying to. Certainly, the child represents the possibility of a new humanity of a new consciousness."

On Gideon possibly having a noble, "good guy" aspect to his plans: Esposito sees the possibility of a silver lining to Gideon's actions, saying, "You know, we all have our dark and our light side. And then we justify our reasons for doing what we do. We don't know what his reasons are yet. But for me, to make him a well-rounded human being, there has to be some kind of consciousness within me that allows me to go, 'Maybe there's something there that he really wants to do that will help people.' It could be doubtful, but it could be true as well. He's playing a long game and I think that's why you see me interspersed in this season the way I am.

So what's the deal with The Child eating Frog Lady's eggs? No big deal or justifiably disturbing? Did the deed show off "Baby Yoda's" dark side? "No, I don't think so," Esposito answered. "Baby Yoda is a very pure spirit, and yet 50 years old, so he's someone who's very highly intelligent, but also has to survive. And we need to keep that baby happy. We've all fallen in love with The Child and The Child has some compassion and is funny and is absolutely the cutest thing you've ever seen."

The future of "The Mandalorian" lies in the "Star Wars" universe past: "I'll tease the past. We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous 'Star Wars' incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we're in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there's hope again," Esposito revealed. "So there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers – everyone will get involved. We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is."