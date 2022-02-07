The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Releases Official Season 4 Trailer

Mrs. Maisel is back, and there is no stopping her now. It feels like we have been waiting for this day forever, but it is here, the full trailer for the fourth season of Amazon's Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Stylish as ever, Midge is done playing second fiddle, she is ready to headline, especially after how season three ended, being kicked off the Shy Baldwin tour after outing him onstage at The Apollo. It's 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. The newest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on February 18th on Prime Video. This is exactly what the show needed. Go back to the first season, where Midge was starting out, doing what she wanted and full of fire. She got a little too full of herself for a bit there so, after the disaster that concluded the third season, she needs to regroup.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on February 18th, 2022.