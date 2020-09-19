The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

With FOX's The Masked Singer returning in less than a week for the fourth season (kicking off on Wednesday, September 23), fans have been fed a steady stream of clues to help with their season-long sleuthing. But this time, viewers can expect some changes among the 16 competitors sporting some of the most elaborate and spectacular-looking costumes yet (including a "duet" competitor, animatronics, a puppet competitor, and more). But while some of the changes you'll see were done to keep the series' creative juices flowing, others were the result of new health and safety protocols in place to stop the COVID spread. In fact, the road to getting host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke back on the air was a twisty one filled with uncertainty in the beginning.

The Masked Singer offers a look behind the scenes (Image: FOX)
The Masked Singer offers a look behind the scenes (Image: FOX)

So for a look at how a socially-distant fourth season came to be, check out the following clip where our celebrity panelists discuss how the season changed its way of doing things to guarantee a safer, healthier production:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gs72j4Kkq6s&t=55s

Here's a Look at The Masked Singer Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and to get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date, here's a look at all 16 of your Season 4 competitors along with the clues revealed during the preview special. Following that, a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed earlier:

THE MASKED SINGER: Popcorn. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Popcorn. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Popcorn: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

THE MASKED SINGER: Giraffe. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Giraffe. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Giraffe: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant"

THE MASKED SINGER: Broccoli. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Broccoli. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Broccoli: "I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

THE MASKED SINGER: Jellyfish. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Jellyfish. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Jellyfish: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

THE MASKED SINGER: Serpent. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Serpent. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Serpent: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity"

THE MASKED SINGER: Dragon. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Dragon. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Dragon: "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds."

THE MASKED SINGER: Lips. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Lips. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Lips: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

THE MASKED SINGER: The Squiggly Monster. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Squiggly Monster: "It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

THE MASKED SINGER: Sun. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

THE MASKED SINGER: Whatchamacallit. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Whatchamacallit: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: Crocodile. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: Gremlin. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Gremlin: "Check the gremlin manual and you'll see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: Mushroom. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: The Snow Owls. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Snow Owls: "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: Seahorse. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Seahorse: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: Baby Alien. Michael Becker/FOX.

Baby Alien: "All you have to do is look to the stars."

The Masked Singer: How They Pulled Off a Socially Distant Season 4
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsJO0RFf_Ig&feature=emb_logo

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A  bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below. And keep in mind that this is a season of costume "firsts," with Snow Owls serving as the first singing duo, Serpent's costume has animatronic aspects to it, and Baby Alien is the first puppet singer.

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  