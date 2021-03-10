The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

Tomorrow brings viewers of FOX's The Masked Singer the premiere of a wildcard-infused fifth season, with Claws star Niecy Nash stepping in briefly for host Nick Cannon and joining panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke for the first round of guessing. We've updated our rundown of known masks below, which includes official images and videos for Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Russian Dolls (duet), Black Swan, Raccoon, Porcupine, Seashell, Snail, and Piglet (as well as the Cluedle-Doo mask)- with Raccoon, Snail, and Piglet getting official images and Phoenix joining them with an official video. The singing competition series returns on Wednesday, March 10, with "Season 5 Premiere – Return of the Masks"- now here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks:

 

The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ByQa0Yscfs
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLVJIe6It3E
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTElo1cchtc
Auto Draft
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_XaGsevwqs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSiOeHjWkgw
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ww0ueSs4gKc
The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
Porcupine. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Dd5IiaPfg
The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
Seashell. CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a5Gy5V4eEM

 

The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMU99tzFaXc
The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN52oL-WIRg
The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_xtpAuWNUg

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/ FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.

Now here's a look at our first five revealed masks in action as they head into the season-opener, "Season 5 Premiere – Return of the Masks" on Wednesday, March 10:

The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
The Masked Singer Introduces Piglet; Season 5 Masks Updated
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

the masked singer
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zt9PEVaqF4w

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  