The Masked Singer S06E04 Preview: Bull Goes Britney; Ken Jeong Guesses

After Group B took the stage last week, viewers watched Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga join Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox & Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton in FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6 green room. Only three rounds into FOX's The Masked Singer and Season 6 green room already counts Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, and Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga as its members. Who's next to join them? We'll find out when our host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke welcome Group A (Hamster, Bull, Baby, Skunk, and Pepper) back to the stage, but with a new wildcard in play, too. With only hours to go until "House Party" hits our screens, we have two sneak previews for tonight's episode- the first being one of Jeong's "unofficial guesses" while the second showcases a performance from one of this week's masks. But before we get to any of that, a look back at the performance images from tonight's episode with an updated rundown of this season's remaining masks/clues following the two previews.

In the first clip, Jeong offers his theory on who is behind the Baby mask. Following that, Bull offers a performance of "Circus" by Britney Spears– both from this week's round, "House Party":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ken Thinks A Celebrity Chef Is Behind The Baby Mask | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpqEx5TWY5k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bull Performs "Circus" by Britney Spears | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWqzYi9E73c)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

Here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, Hamster, Mallard, Bull, Baby, Beach Ball, Jester, Caterpillar, Skunk, and Pepper – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTjcI79IrPg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Cupcake | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqF3NNS2fbM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Cupcake | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUMwPripnP0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Banana Split | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlUtwmfGb0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4JjkA-4p2c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Mallard | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbELoIVt87Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Mallard | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-1455mdeBc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Hamster | Season 6 | The Masked Singer #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVr7m4X3GGU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Hamster | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e5rZ6uxK8Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Baby | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvWXqvMh0ZI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is The Skunk? | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5ZnkMBHvWY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-NuV5m0aw8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZzHGAphC7g)

And here's a look back at the first official visual clues for the first 11 announced masks:

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Take It Off Buzzer | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qakCCNMG8kE&t=23s)

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."