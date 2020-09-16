The Masked Singer Season 3 Competitors Offer Some Season 4 Advice

That's right, FOX's The Masked Singer fans: in exactly one week, series host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will be returning to your screens for a fourth season of the singing competition series (Wednesday, September 23)- and they're not coming alone. This season brings 16 singers sporting some of the most elaborate and spectacular-looking competitors yet. Not just that, but it's also a season of firsts with more viewer participation and advancements with the costumes: a "duet" competitor, animatronics, a puppet competitor, and more. If there's one thing the series has done a good job of leading into its Wednesday, September 23rd premiere it's making sure fans know that this will be a season like no other.

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), on FOX. A special Sneak Peek episode of THE MASKED SINGER will air Sunday, Sept. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PT live to all time zones), following the first NFL double-header of the season.
THE MASKED SINGER © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

But before too many butterflies start taking up shop inside too many competitors' stomachs, let's let some of Season 3's contestants offer their fourth season counterparts a little advice on how to make it to the finals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9VloA2Xn_k

Here's a Look at The Masked Singer Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and to get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date, here's a look at all 16 of your Season 4 competitors along with the clues revealed during the preview special. Following that, a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed earlier:

THE MASKED SINGER: Popcorn. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Popcorn. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Popcorn: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

THE MASKED SINGER: Giraffe. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Giraffe. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Giraffe: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant"

THE MASKED SINGER: Broccoli. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Broccoli. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Broccoli: "I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

THE MASKED SINGER: Jellyfish. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Jellyfish. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Jellyfish: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

THE MASKED SINGER: Serpent. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Serpent. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Serpent: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity"

THE MASKED SINGER: Dragon. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Dragon. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Dragon: "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds."

THE MASKED SINGER: Lips. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: Lips. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Lips: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

THE MASKED SINGER: The Squiggly Monster. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Squiggly Monster: "It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

THE MASKED SINGER: Sun. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

THE MASKED SINGER: Whatchamacallit. The Season Four premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Whatchamacallit: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

THE MASKED SINGER: Crocodile. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

THE MASKED SINGER: Gremlin. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Gremlin: "Check the gremlin manual and you'll see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees."

THE MASKED SINGER: Mushroom. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

THE MASKED SINGER: The Snow Owls. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Snow Owls: "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie."

THE MASKED SINGER: Seahorse. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Seahorse: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

THE MASKED SINGER: Baby Alien. Michael Becker/FOX.

Baby Alien: "All you have to do is look to the stars."

THE MASKED SINGER: © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsJO0RFf_Ig&feature=emb_logo

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A  bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below. And keep in mind that this is a season of costume "firsts," with Snow Owls serving as the first singing duo, Serpent's costume has animatronic aspects to it, and Baby Alien is the first puppet singer.

