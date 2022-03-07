The Masked Singer Sets S07 Guest Panelists: Stonestreet, Jordan & Byer

This week, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke return for a seventh season of FOX's The Masked Singer – and they're bringing "The Good," "The Bad," & "The Cuddly" with them when they do. But before "Masks Back – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 1," viewers are getting some new intel on what (or in this case, who) they can expect when the singing competition series returns. Variety is reporting exclusively that Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet (on March 16), as well as Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer (Grand Crew) will be stopping by the show as guest panelists, with this season being a first for both Jordan and Byer.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: