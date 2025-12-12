Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, TV | Tagged: The Night Manager

The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer Previews Tom Hiddleston Spy Drama

Prime Video released the trailer for The Night Manager Season 2, with Tom Hiddleston returning in a sequel to the John le Carré adaptation.

Article Summary Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager Season 2, with a fresh spy thriller storyline.

Prime Video and BBC release the new trailer, teasing high-stakes espionage and international intrigue.

Pine uncovers a deadly Colombian arms plot, facing betrayal and dangerous adversaries in a pulse-pounding sequel.

The Night Manager expands beyond John le Carré’s novel, with new characters and a globe-trotting conspiracy.

Prime Video has released the trailer for the second season of The Night Manager, where Tom Hiddleston returns as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine in a new storyline separate from the original John le Carré novel. The first season covered the original story, concluding with a slightly different ending that paved the way for this second season.

Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) thought he'd buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action, leading Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy's Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late.

The Night Manager Season 2 is created and executive produced by David Farr, based on the characters created by John le Carré. Directed in full by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls – two shows of great interest to geeks: the first starring and co-created by Billie Piper and the second show adapted from Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image comic series), the upcoming series expands the story beyond the source material of the titular novel for the first time.

Series two will star Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico), as Teddy and Emmy Award nominee Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana, alongside Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Mayra, Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen) as Basil and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid) as Sally. Set to return are Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown, and literally everything) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror) as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome) as Frisky, and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Daniel Roper.

The Night Manager Season Two will air on BBC One in the UK on January 1, 2026, and will be available to stream on Prime Video outside the UK starting January 11, 2026.

