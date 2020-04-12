One of the most memorable roles of Ed Helms' career is Andy Bernard on The Office. While promoting his latest Netflix film Coffee & Kareem, the actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how Andy at Dunder Mifflin deals with self-isolation and social distancing. "It depends on when in the series you catch Andy," he says. "There are moments where he's almost manic. I feel like he'd be fine doing little a cappella jams on his phone for days." Helms appeared in 152 episodes of the long-running NBC sitcom. One of his favorite moments is in the season 9 episode "Moving On," where Andy is presented in a way not many viewers were used to seeing him in: "One of my favorite Andy lines of all time can't even remember what he was talking about exactly — but he's clearly in a bad way and he's kind of depressed," he recalls. "He says something like, 'I mean, last night, I ate a pizza over the sink like a rat!'"

Based on the BBC comedy created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant and adapted for American television by Greg Daniels, the series follows the employees' daily lives of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The sitcom is shot documentary-style. The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013, three times longer than their British counterpart. It solidified star, Steve Carell, into a comedic leading man. It also vaulted John Krasinski into superstardom. The series also starred Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsley, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, and Oscar Nuñez.

The Office Is Still As Popular as Ever

Despite wrapping up seven years ago, the series remained popular in syndication and streaming. Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam Beasley and Angela Martin, respectively, host a podcast celebrating the show called Office Ladies. The weekly podcast from the real-life best friends covers a myriad of topics behind the scenes during the sitcom's run. It also features weekly guests from cast and crew. Helms is in the upcoming Togetherish and also stars in the animated Netflix series BoJack Horseman. The Office is available to stream on Netflix. The series moves to NBC Universal's service Peacock in 2021.