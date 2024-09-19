Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV | Tagged: prime video, the office

The Office: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Australian/NZ Series

Fans are getting a look at the new The Office - not the Peacock spinoff with Domhnall Gleeson, but the Australian version with Felicity Ward.

It's no secret the entertainment industry is a copycat business, and America is always looking to import or adapt the next big sensation. Some reconceptualized UK shows include All in the Family, American Idol, Being Human, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, Men Behaving Badly, Queer as Folk, Shameless, Whose Line Is It Anyway, and The Office. As fans of the franchise wait for the Peacock spinoff series, tentatively called The Paper, Prime Video Australia/New Zealand gave fans a sneak peek at its incarnation of The Office with an ensemble led by Felicity Ward (Time Bandits, The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk).

The Office Goes Down Under to Australia

The Australian version of The Office comes from Julie De Fina (Aftertaste) and Jackie van Beek (Time Bandits, What We Do in the Shadows) and is based on the original BBC series of the same name created by Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais (who also starred). Similar to its UK and US counterparts, the Australian incarnation retains the mockumentary format with Ward playing Hannah Howard, the managing director of Flinley Craddick, in the similar mold of Gervais' David Brent and (US incarnation) Steve Carell's Michael Scott as the obnoxious and overbearing boss, who's not as self-aware as she should be. When she gets news that her branch will be shut down to work remotely, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can't keep in order to keep her "work family" together.

The series also stars Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Jonny Brugh, Josh Thomson, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Susan Ling Young, Paola Mazzolo, Agus Husin, Yarron Jowsey, Kieran Egan, Jack Dutson, Marcela Salgado Mar, Cassie McInnes, Jason Perini, and Zoe Terakes premieres October 18th on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories, but sadly not in the U.S. Not that someone tech savvy enough couldn't figure out a workaround. As far as guest star requests, I know it's probably wishful thinking, but it would be wonderful if they could secure Nicole Kidman, any Hemsworth brother, and/or Hugh Jackman.

