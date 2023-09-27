Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets, rainn wilson, the office, Trevor Siemian

The Office Star Rainn Wilson "Available" If New York Jets Need Him

The Office star Rainn Wilson offered his services to the New York Jets, who are trying to save their season after losing QB Aaron Rodgers.

Seems like some are having fun at the New York Jets' expense, given their disastrous start. While they won in their season opener, they lost franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season in the week one match against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have since relied on their original franchise quarterback Zach Wilson, who was their starter before the team traded with the Green Bay Packers for Rodgers. The following two weeks for the Robert Saleh-coached team were losses at the Dallas Cowboys, 30-10, and recently, the New England Patriots, 15-10 at home. A few names popped up, including Trevor Siemian, who previously played for the team in 2019, and Colin Kaepernick, the one-time San Francisco 49ers franchise QB, who became blackballed by the league, resulting in his collusion lawsuit against the NFL due to his activism. While Siemian was eventually signed to the practice squad, The Office star Rainn Wilson threw his hat into the running earlier this week.

Wilson, Rainn, not Zach, wrote on social media, "I am available, [NY Jets]," with a GIF of his character Dwight Schrute saying, "FIREBALL" with his right arm reached out from the season nine episode of The Office "Livin' the Dream." I mean, given the team's perennial loser status, it would been nice to see Wilson back in character again, trying to train to be QB. At the very least, some funny montage for NBC's Sunday Night Football. The actor played Dwight for all 188 episodes of the Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant-created series on NBC across all nine seasons. The series is reportedly set for a reboot (according to a Puck News report) from Daniels, which is contingent on the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Whether we'll see Wilson or any of the main cast in Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, and Oscar Nuñez will return in any capacity remains to be seen.

