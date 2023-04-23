The Orville, Star Trek: Picard, King/Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, The Blacklist, The Orville, Justified, The Last of Us, Dead Ringers, Doctor Who & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj with "Princess Diana," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, NBC's The Blacklist, Hulu's The Orville, FX's Justified, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, The CW's The Flash, HBO's The Last of Us, TNT's AEW Rampage, Stephen King/Elon Musk, Amazon's Dead Ringers, BBC's Doctor Who, and more

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, The Orville, Justified, The Last of Us, Stephen King/Elon Musk, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 23, 2023:

The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 9 Preview: Wujing/Red War Nearing An End?

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Marina Sirtis' MVP Deanna Troi Moment

Justified: Taking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson? Not a Good Idea

The Wheel of Time Welcomes 4 Recurring Season 2 Cast Members

Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Finale, BTS Images Released

The Flash: Amell Talks "Extra Thing" Pitched for Arrow Return, Olicity

The Last of Us: Ramsey Done with Twitter; Thanks "My Gay Army" & More

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?

AEW Rampage Lineup Insults WWE With Special Saturday Show

Star Trek: Wil Wheaton, Jeri Ryan & Terry Matalas Talk "Picard" Finale

Stephen King Tells Elon Musk What He Can Do With His Blue Checkmark

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Already Has Seven/Raffi Story In Mind

Dead Ringers: A Dark Comedy Remake in The World of Succession

Star Trek: Picard, Titans, Sandman, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Magneto Beats Jeri Ryan in The Daily LITG, 22nd of April, 2023

Doctor Who: Going "Glass Half-Full" on Flux (Well, At Least We Tried)

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart "Made 2 Conditions" Before "Picard" Return

