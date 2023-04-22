The Flash: Amell Talks "Extra Thing" Pitched for Arrow Return, Olicity Stephen Amell (Arrow) teases "this extra thing" that he pitched showrunner Eric Wallace on before agreeing to return for The Flash S09E09.

Next week brings the return of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash – and with it, a whole lot of familiar faces in an episode that Arrowverse fans have been waiting for since it was first announced. S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" sees Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork back on our screens – and with Panabaker directing. With only days to go, we have a follow-up on reporting from February 2023 that sees Amell offering insight into "this extra thing" that he pitched Showrunner Eric Wallace on before officially agreeing to return. At the time, Wallace wouldn't reveal what it was – but he did share his response to Amell's idea: "Let's do that! That's fantastic." Now, speaking with TVLine, Amell is offering a bit more on what he pitched Wallace. "I'm not particularly precious when it comes to dialogue, but I wanted to make sure that Oliver had something to offer, be it new information or the opening of a door, something that would intrigue people. And we got a couple of those things in there," Amell revealed. "I can't say enough about how collaborative Eric was." And for all of you #Olicity fans out there, Amell shared that there is "a nice allusion" to "how the family is doing" [today]" The script is just really well done."

The Flash Season 9 Eps. 9 & 10 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin), but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi. Now, here's a look at the preview images & episode trailer for "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To":

The Flash Season 9 Episode 10 "A New World, Part One": LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers, and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode, written by Wallace & Thomas Pound.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).