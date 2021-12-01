The Outlaws: BBC/Amazon Christopher Walken Comedy Renewed for Season 2

The Outlaws is a British comedy-thriller about seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol, England. One of them is played by show co-creator and co-writer Stephen Merchant. Another one of them is Christopher Walken! In a comedy! Now you know why you need to watch this show. The first season just finished its run on the BBC in the UK and is about to debut on Amazon Prime in the US. And in what is clearly a good early sign for the series, Amazon has renewed The Outlaws before its U.S. series premiere in 2022.

The comedy-thriller from Merchant and Elgin James is a co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC One because the BBC is so underfunded that every show it makes needs an international co-producing partner now. Season 2 will air in multiple territories (including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries) following its US debut. Aside from Merchant and Walken, the show also stars Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Nina Wadia, Tom Hanson, and Aiyana Goodfellow. And you can expect to see them returning for Season 2.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Outlaws: Trailer – BBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_-6-hYP7Dk)

The first season of The Outlaws had the bickering mild miscreants trying to keep a united front so they could hide and share a pile of stolen cash they found. Comedy ensues since they can't stand each other and one of them is Walken. In the 2nd season, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences but now have to face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. Now they must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins. Did we tell you one of them is Walken?

"I am overwhelmed by the wonderful response to The Outlaws," Merchant. "Audiences have fallen in love with the characters as much as I have and my Twitter feed is inundated with people asking for updates on Series Two, so I'm delighted to confirm the entire gang will return for more adventures. If we made The Outlaws sweat in Series One, we're really turning the heat up the second time 'round."

The Outlaws will premiere soon in the US on Amazon Prime. You will get to see Walken destroy a real honest-to-goodness Banksy painting. Walken vs. Banksy painting = 1 good taste that wipes out another!