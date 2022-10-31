The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Joining The Batman Spinoff Series

Not long after some positive updates from series star Colin Farrell on how things are rolling with showrunner Lauren LeFranc and HBO Max's upcoming spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman, the casting news is beginning to roll in. Earlier today, we learned that Cristin Milioti (Made for Love) is joining Farrell for The Penguin in the role of Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Originally introduced to the comics universe in the mid-19902, Milioti will be the second actress to portray Sofia (with Crystal Reed taking on the role in FOX's Gotham).

Reeves and Farrell are set to executive produce alongside Dylan Clark and LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is set to direct two episodes and executive produce.

During an interview with ExtraTV in support of his film, The Banshees of Inisherin, earlier this month, Farrell shared that the series starts off about a week after the film (noted by the fact that Gotham is still quite a bit water-logged). In addition, the actor shared that he's read the first script for the first episode, noting that it begins with Penguin splashing through the puddles in Falcone's office. "It's so well written," Farrell shared, going on to sing LeFranc's praises before emphasizing just how much he wanted a chance to do more with the character.