The Penguin: Max Offers Its Own Spirit Halloween-Inspired Mock-Ups

Max's social media shared The Penguin costumes inspired by Spirit Halloween, including "Sleazy Mob Boss," "Wronged Mob Heiress," and more.

When it comes to Halloween, Max is opting to "trick" retail conglomerate Spirit Halloween "treating" fans of the popular live-action DC series The Penguin with some inspired costumes. Writing on their social media, the Warner Bros Discovery streamer wrote, "In stores now. (Not really) #ThePenguin." Featured are Colin Farrell's Oz/The Penguin, Cristin Milioti's Sofia Gigante (formerly Falcone), and Rhenzy Feliz's Victor Aguilar. Spirit often uses descriptors and alternate names for popular characters like "Juice Demon" instead of Beetlejuice to avert copyright infringement, which Max parodies their methods.

Max on Spirit Halloween-Inspired The Penguin Costumes

Oz is called "Sleazy Crime Boss" with an asterisk as a disclaimer, "Not including: Purple Maserati, Gotham accent, and receding hairline." Sophia is "Wronged Mob Heiress" which doesn't include "gas mask, serial killer allegations, and tragic backstory." Victor is "Apprehensive Henchman," which doesn't include "Waning sense of morality, dead family boss as stand-in father figure." Sofia's references allude to her rise as a crime boss of the rebranded Falcone family after she killed her surviving family members, except Gia (Kenzie Grey) and Johnny Vitti (Michael Kelly), in the episode "Cent'Anni." She does end up executing Johnny as a show of strength in the following episode "Homecoming."

The Penguin social media account, which takes over The Batman since the Robert Pattinson-starred sequel won't be out until 2026, took issue writing, "Watch who you call sleazy." The Farrell-starred series acts as a prequel and complementary series to the 2022 Matt Reeves film. The series initially picks up following the events of the film following Oz's rise as a made man and eventual crime boss, manipulating the Falcone and Maroni crime families into war.

When we're introduced to Sofia, we find she is deep in her charity work and under Carmine's (Mark Strong) radar when she attracts the attention of a reporter who informs her of a series of murders potentially tied to her father. After the initial shock, she refuses to assist, but the paranoid Carmine already sets her up by framing her for the murders of the women tied to him and the reporter herself. As the Falcone family signed affidavits corroborating with Carmine's accusations, Sofia's imprisoned in Arkham Asylum for 10 years before emerging following his death.

Victor struggles to make ends meet by doing odd jobs and running with his crew doing small-time petty crimes when fate brings him to Oz. As the two get to know each other, Oz shows him a life of opportunities and a crash course in mafia life as Victor loses more of himself with each day. The Penguin airs on Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

Watch who you call sleazy. — The Penguin (@TheBatman) October 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

