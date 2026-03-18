Posted in: Max, NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, The Pitt

The Pitt: Supriya Ganesh Talks Harry Styles/SNL "MAHAspital" Sketch

The Pitt star Supriya Ganesh offered her thoughts on Saturday Night Live's parody sketch "MAHAspital," with Harry Styles in Noah Wyle's role.

There's no doubt one of the most talked about sketches on the March 14th episode of Saturday Night Live and the variety series' take on the HBO Max medical phenomenon, The Pitt, with a Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-oriented spin called MAHAspital with host Harry Styles in the Noah Wyle role of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch bringing urgency to pseudoscience and questionable dietary choices. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Oscars, star Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, shared her thoughts on the SNL parody.

The Pitt Star Supriya Ganesh on SNL's "Spot On" Take on HBO Max Medical Drama

When asked if she saw the SNL skit, "Of course, I did. It was so spot on," Ganesh said. "I saw a tweet that I retweeted where someone photoshopped Harry Styles into a photograph of me, Patrick [Ball], and Taylor [Dearden]. He just fit right in. He fit right in. I was like, 'What is the joke here?' I was then like, 'Oh! I see.'" Ball plays Dr. Frank Langdon, who's currently dealing with trust issues with Robby stemming from the fallout of his season one drug addiction, and trying desperately to make amends after a stint in rehab. Dearden plays Dr. Melissa King, who is largely occupied with her concerns about testifying at a hearing determining medical liability.

Among the "treatments" in the parody are bull semen, steak, beef tallow, methylene blue, chest presses for measles, Ben Marshall's character pulling the plug on a comatose patient on life support because she's a vegan. When ET asked what it would take to get Styles actually to appear on the R. Scott Gemmill-created series, Ganesh responded bluntly, "Probably be less famous, unfortunately. You can't have faces that are that recognizable. It kind of breaks the reality of the show for what we're going for." For more, you can check out the interview.

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