The Politician Hits Netflix's Season 2 Campaign Trail This June

With the second season of writer, showrunner, and executive producer Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician ready to hit the campaign trail on Friday, June 19, viewers are getting a first look at the next rung on Payton Hobart's (Ben Platt) political ladder towards the U.S. presidency. As we saw in the season finale time jump, NYU student Payton is looking to take on longtime incumbent Dede Standish (Judith Light) for her seat in the New York State Senate. Except he won't have to go it alone, not when he's got his "dream team" of James (Theo Germaine), McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), Skye (Rahne Jones), Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), and Astrid (Lucy Boynton) back by his side. He also has his hands on some very interesting information on Standish that will force him to decide the kind of politician he wants to be.

Bette Midler (Hadassah Gold), Gwyneth Paltrow (Georgina Hobart), Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Bob Balaban (Keaton Hobart), David Corenswet (River Barkley), Jessica Lange (Dusty Jackson), and Benjamin Barrett (Ricardo) also star. The series is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios in conjunction with 20th Century Fox TV. Murphy executive-produces alongside writers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. Here's a look at the season's official poster, following by a season overview and preview images:

Here's a look at the second season poster for The Politician, courtesy of Netflix.
In the second season of Netflix's The Politician, Payton (Ben Platt) looks to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede's re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton — who sees this as the next step on his path to the presidency — must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a trouble.

THE POLITICIAN (L to R) JULIA SCHLAEPFER as ALICE CHARLES, BEN PLATT as PAYTON HOBART, LAURA DREYFUSS as MCAFEE WESTBROOK, THEO GERMAINE as JAMES SULLIVAN, and RAHNE JONES as SKYE LEIGHTON in episode 2 of THE POLITICIAN. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/NETFLIX © 2020
THE POLITICIAN (L to R) JUDITH LIGHT as DEDE STANDISH and BETTE MIDLER as HADASSAH GOLD in episode 6 of THE POLITICIAN. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/NETFLIX © 2020
THE POLITICIAN GWYNETH PALTROW as GEORGINA HOBART in episode 1 of THE POLITICIAN. Cr. NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX © 2020
THE POLITICIAN (L to R) BEN PLATT as PAYTON HOBART and ZOEY DEUTCH as INFINITY JACKSON in episode 3 of THE POLITICIAN. Cr. GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX © 2020
THE POLITICIAN (L to R) LUCY BOYNTON as ASTRID SLOAN and BETTE MIDLER as HADASSAH GOLD in episode 1 of THE POLITICIAN. Cr. GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX © 2020
