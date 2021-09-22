The Problem with Jon Stewart: Apple TV+ Offers Sneak Preview, Podcast

Fans of Jon Stewart, rejoice, as the comedian returns to our screens with The Problem with Jon Stewart on September 30th on Apple TV+. The show will have new episodes every other week and a weekly companion podcast series, available on Apple Podcasts here. The show and podcast will tackle various serious issues including comprehensive veteran care & economic inequality through comedy, but also interviews with experts, stakeholders, and activists. Obviously, this is a perfect fit for Stewart whose tenure on The Daily Show spawned the entire cottage industry of the socially conscious comedy show as well as the careers of its best current practitioners like Samantha Bee, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert.

Stewart is also no stranger to the worlds of activism and delving into why things are so broken. Not only have both of the feature films he's written and directed, Rosewater and Irresistible, centered around serious issues, but Stewart has spent a large chunk of the last twenty years advocating health care benefits for first responders to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, finally getting a bill passed in 2019. So he understands how broken our systems are and how to illuminate them. Unfortunately, Stewart has also recently been courting the wrong sorts of controversy, flying really close to conspiracy theories in a recent Late Show appearance with Colbert, seemingly endorsing the "lab leak" idea as the origin of COVID. Hopefully, this is a return to form for Stewart, and we won't be saying the name of the show like "What in the hell is the problem with Jon Stewart?"

Apple TV+ gave us a sneak peek of what is coming up starting next week with the new show, giving subscribers a good reason to stick around as Ted Lasso wraps up:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Problem with Jon Stewart — First Look | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRl3J2GvvKk)

Let's all hope Jon Stewart can help us figure out exactly what the problem is.