Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: punisher, The Punisher

The Punisher: One Last Kill Special Locked & Loaded for May 12th

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher, returns on May 12th in A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Article Summary Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle in The Punisher: One Last Kill Special on Disney+ May 12th

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the Marvel Television special explores Frank's struggle for meaning beyond revenge

Executive producers include Bernthal, Kevin Feige, and Brad Winderbaum; Oscar-winner Robert Elswit handles cinematography

Bernthal co-wrote the story, aiming to deliver a version of The Punisher true to fans, military, and first responders

While the jury is still out if we will end up seeing Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher, the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we do know where he's going to be the day that the second season finale hits our screens. Earlier today, Marvel Television released a teaser poster and details on Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green's (We Own This City) Punisher "Special Presentation" for Disney+. Set to hit screens on May 12th (the same day that "Born Again" wraps up Season 2), A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill spotlights Frank as he searches for meaning beyond revenge – until an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

Stemming from Marvel Television, the special is executive-produced by Bernthal, Green, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Sana Amanat. Trevor Waterson is a co-executive producer, with Eleena Khamedoost as supervising producer.

Along with hosting a panel showcasing what's on the horizon with Marvel Television and Marvel Animation during New York Comic Con 2025 back in October, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum took some time to speak with Phase Hero LIVE's Brandon Davis about a number of projects in various stages of development that weren't previously highlighted, including an update on how things were looking with the "Special Presentation." Winderbaum noted that it had "wrapped up" filming-wise and was "in editorial now." In addition, he shared that Academy Award-winning DP Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood, Ripley) filmed the special. "Beautiful piece and incredibly acted by John [Bernthal]. I mean, really emotional and wild," Winderbaum added.

"I've said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him," Bernthal shared with Collider during an interview at April's CinemaCon 2025 (where he was supporting his and Ben Affleck's film, The Accountant 2) when asked how his co-writing the special came about. "In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table," Bernthal added.

He continued, "As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he's just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don't like talking about these things because it's a little bit of bark before there's a bite, you know? I'm honored, and I'm grateful. It's an incredible group of people that we're assembling."

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