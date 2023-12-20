Posted in: TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, emma thompson, HBO, Kate Winslett, russell t davies, sky, stephen frears, Succession, The Regime

The Regime: Kate Winslet Goes Hardline Political Leader for HBO Series

Kate Winslet goes hardline politician in the upcoming HBO miniseries The Regime, suspiciously resembling a younger, sexier Margaret Thatcher.

Article Summary Kate Winslet stars as a Thatcher-esque leader in HBO's The Regime, premiering March 3, 2024.

The Regime is a six-part series exploring the fall of a fictional European regime.

Similar to Years and Years, the show reflects on the rise of fascism through a powerful narrative.

Will Tracy and Stephen Frears bring their expertise from Succession and The Queen to The Regime.

The six-episode HBO Original limited series The Regime, starring Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, premieres on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel. The "regime" in question is a completely fictional creation for the show, of course, just like Kate Winslet's character looks like what you would get if HBO invented Margaret Thatcher: steely, merciless, utterly sure of herself, fascistic, but younger, with much better skin, and much sexier. Gosh, doesn't she look like an utter meanie here? Just look at the teaser trailer, kids!

Come to think of it, Winslet's character is quite similar to the would-be Thatcher-like dictator played by Emma Thompson in Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies' hugely underrated dystopian family political drama Years and Years. That 2019 miniseries was more about the state of the United Kingdom and what could happen to it if – or more like when – a fascist dictatorship takes over and how a family survives under it. It is really horribly close to what is currently happening in the UK right now. It is still streaming in the US on MAX and is worth watching and then comparing to The Regime. The latter looks like HBO's continuing fascination with making viewers secretly side with evil, horrible people while also being shocked at how horrible they are, just like Succession and The Sopranos and Broadwalk Empire before it.

All six episodes of The Regime are written by Succession vets Will Tracy & Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears and tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel, hopefully hilariously. It's set to premiere Sunday, March 3 at 9 pm on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

