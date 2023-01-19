The Reluctant Traveler Trailer: Eugene Levy Gets Lost for Apple TV+ Premiering February 24, Eugene Levy gets lost & finds adventure along the way in the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler- here's a look.

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for The Reluctant Traveler, a new, eight-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) that is set to premiere around the world on Friday, February 24, 2023. And we have an official trailer to let you know what it's all about…

The Reluctant Traveler follows Levy as he visits some of the world's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in exploring the world, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure! The Reluctant Traveler is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

I can't pass up a good travel series, and having this one hosted by the "SCTV" & Schitt's Creek star is icing on the cake. The Reluctant Traveler will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals that are also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including Truth Be Told season three, Dear Edward, Hello Tomorrow!, Liaison, Swagger season two, and more. The series premieres on February 24th, 2023, on Apple TV.