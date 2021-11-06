The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Starts Saving Souls This January

Sacrilegious Sundays are back on HBO starting on January 9, with The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 premiering with its first two episodes. All nine episodes of Season 1 are already on HBO Max as well as other HBO channels, both streaming and televised. The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine as the titular Gemstone family running a Christian megachurch empire and brand. Season one saw the family deal with consequences from their less-than-righteous behavior including blackmail, greed, and homoerotic satanic drug raves. But make no mistake – this show is absolutely hilarious and filled with comedic shenanigans.

The second season looks like it deals with the Gemstones creating their own streaming service (which will probably last longer than Quibi even though it's bound to be nothing but terrible propaganda), Kelvin from his own team of muscular boys – sorry, "Muscle Men", the Gemstone kids fighting over who will take over the reins of the empire from aging Eli, and Jesse is even more of a ginormous d*ck to everyone. Oh, and there looks to be competition for the Gemstones in another Christian evangelist family empire: The Lissons.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 | Official Teaser | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOICXsfyzp4)

Other cast members include Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as BJ, Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart) as Gideon Gemstone, and Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf) as Martin Imari. Returning recurring cast includes Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles (Grammy winning recording artist) as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill (The Legacy of a White Tail Deer Hunter) as Levi, Valyn Hall (The Act) as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont (Mosaic) as Pontious Gemstone, and Gavin Munn (Raising Dion) as Abraham Gemstone. New recurring cast additions this season include Jason Schwartzman (Fargo) as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts (Suits) as Junior, Eric Andre (Bad Trip) as Lyle Lissons, and Jessica Lowe (Miracle Workers) as Lindy Lissons. The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride; directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.