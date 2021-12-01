The Rock Names Who Would Make His "Wrestling Mount Rushmore"

The argument of who is "the greatest of all time" is always a popular one among wrestling fans, though it usually comes down to the person's age and whether they value the athletic ability or the star power of a certain wrestler as more important. Recently, former wrestlers have started getting into the G.O.A.T.-naming game, most notably yesterday, when The Undertaker specifically laid out the four men who would appear on his wrestling "Mount Rushmore." And now today, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has joined the fun and made his own list of faces he'd carve into his imaginary wrestling "Mount Rushmore."

After being inspired by a tweet from FiteTV, asking fans who would be on their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, The Rock responded in a tweet where he named Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair as the top three, while for "The Great One", the fourth spot was a tie between The Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo. In addition to the main four spots, The Rock says Dusty Rhodes and himself would be on the backside on the mountain, "droppin' devastating elbows baby".

Jackie Fargo Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin' devastating elbows baby 💪🏾😉#peopleselbow #bionicelbow https://t.co/CbsvPPf71v — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The top three choices of Hogan, Austin, and Flair in some order are probably the names you most often see on people's lists. But the inclusion of a much lesser-known to the modern audience name like Fargo's (who competed in the National Wrestling Alliance from the 1950s through the 1970s and is an inductee in the NWA and Professional Wrestling Halls of Fame) is interesting and shows how The Rock is indeed a life-long student of pro-wrestling history. It's also very possible that The Rock saw Fargo perform live often as a kid, as his father Rocky Johnson was wrestling in Memphis for the NWA at the same time Fargo was. The whole reinvigoration of naming a professional wrestling Mount Rushmore got kicked off yesterday when The Undertaker appeared on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls Youtube show and when asked who he'd put on his mountain, Taker named Andre The Giant, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and The Rock himself.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Things Get Strange With The UnderTaker | Cold as Balls | Laugh Out Loud Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQXVQmcGQUY)