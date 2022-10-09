The Rookie: Fillion Welcomes Lisseth Chavez; Season 5 Ep. 3 Preview

With only hours to go until the next episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, viewers have already been clued in that S05E03 "Dye Hard" will feature a familiar face joining the cast in a very big way. Lisseth Chavez's Officer Celina Juarez is Nolan's (Fillion) very first trainee, and tell us if this sounds familiar? It turns out Juarez has their own way of doing things that might not be in line with Nolan's training. It feels like there's some irony there, right? A bit of Karmic justice? Before we take a look at a preview package of what's to come, here's a look at Fillion taking some time out during filming to offer Chavez a proper welcome to the show via Instagram.

And don't forget to check out the images, promo & latest preview for "Dye Hard," waiting for you after Fillion's post:

Here's What's Ahead with The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 "Dye Hard"

"The Rookie" Season 5 Episode 3 "Dye Hard": Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him. This week's episode is written by Natalie Callaghan and directed by Bethany Rooney. Now here's a look at the preview images and promo: