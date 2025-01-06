Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Offers 7 Key Reasons to Get Excited for Season 7 (VIDEO)

With ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie returning, check out seven reasons to get excited for Season 7.

With only about a day to go until the seventh season of series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie hits our screens, the hit ABC series is sharing seven big reasons why you should be getting excited for Season 7 (as if you need any more reasons at this point). From new rookies and Nolan (Fillion) protecting his family at all costs to Harper (Mekia Cox) and Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) back in action and the possibility of Chenford's (Winter's Tim and O'Neil's Lucy) spark being reignited (and that's just four of the seven), the newest teaser offers some interesting looks with each of the reasons.

Here's a look at the latest teaser/preview that was released for the seventh season return of ABC's The Rookie:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1: "The Shot" & Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" – The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

