The Rookie S03 Goes "True Crime": Rainn Wilson, Celebrity Cults & More

ABC's The Rookie looks to be changing things up with this Sunday's episode, as Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the team take on the case of a former child actor who now has a cult following in his name. Of course, the leader's name is Jedidiah and the cult is the Children of the Stars- and in no way, shape, or form reflects on any recent real-world events (wink-wink). Oh, who are we kidding? That doesn't sound much different from a regular episode- but this one is being done true-crime "mockumentary" style. Add to that Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz, Rainn Wilson playing himself, and the mummy of Charlie Chaplin, and you have the making of this week's episode- as well as this week's preview for "True Crime":

Now here's a look at a promo, overview, and preview for Sunday night's episode "True Crime." Guest-starring this episode is Daniel Lissing as Sterling Freeman, Lizze Broadway as Aurora, Ethan James Spitz as Young Corey, Frankie Muniz as Corey Harris, and Rainn Wilson (?!?) as himself.:

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 7 "True Crime": The team gets the true-crime docuseries treatment when they analyze a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life has garnered him a cult following. Written by Alexi Hawley and Zoe Cheng, and directed by Bill Roe.

What goes on inside the Home of "The Worthy"? Find out on #TheRookie's docuseries-style episode, tomorrow on ABC. pic.twitter.com/wNx9BIouqr — The Rookie (@therookie) February 27, 2021

Charlie Chaplin's mummy? 😳 @rainnwilson?! If you think you know what to expect on this week's #TheRookie: True Crime, think again 👀 pic.twitter.com/eLbo19drDY — The Rookie (@therookie) February 26, 2021

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.