The Rookie S04E18 Preview: Wedding Bells, Train Robberies & More

Great news, The Rookie fans! ABC has already released this weekend's episode of the Nathan Fillion-starring series in a series of 9,287 preview images! Okay, we're just having a little fun but the network did release a pretty impressive preview package for S04E18 "Backstabbers" that's a mix of the urgent and the festive (are those wedding bells we're hearing?). And looking ahead, it seems the show will be taking next weekend off before introducing Niecy Nash's Simone Clark in the first of the two-part backdoor pilot for an FBI-focused spinoff series. But for now, here's a look at what's on tap for tonight with preview images, an overview of the episode, a promo, and a brief sneak preview:

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18 "Backstabbers": After the robbery of a train filled with valuable auction items turns deadly, the team is called to investigate. Meanwhile, Officer Chen has doubts about being Sergeant Bradford's aid and is upset when he doesn't give her the recognition she deserves. Elsewhere, Officer Harper takes matters into her own hands and makes a life-changing decision about her personal life. Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Tori Garrett.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest stars for this episode include Greg Grunberg as Larry "Badger" Macer, Drew Seely as Francis Bloomfield, Olesya Rulin as Danielle Bloomfield, and Brandon Larracuente as Thackeray Bloomfield. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.