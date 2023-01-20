The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 13 Images: Lucy & "Team Tim" for The Win? In these preview images for ABC's The Rookie S05E13, it looks like Lucy and the team are on the case to solve Tim's current career crisis.

So it looks like the folks behind ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie are in a particularly giving mood this week, sharing preview images for S05E13 "Daddy Cop" with still days to go until it hits our screens. Along with some images of Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) that Chenford fans can add to their growing collections, it looks like we might be seeing the team in action to help get Tim back into the game with a better job. That would fit in with the description below that references Lucy and Harper's (Mekia Cox) efforts to get him "out of his new job and into a more exciting position." And we all know that kind of planning can only be accomplished with a vast array of Post-It notes…

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 13 & 14 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen (O'Neil) makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper (Mekia Cox) scheme to get Tim (Winter) out of his new job and into a more exciting position. Now, here's a look at the preview images released for "Daddy Cop," followed by the episode promo and a look ahead to S05E14 "Death Sentence":

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara (Dylan Conrique) when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner.