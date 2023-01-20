The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 13 Preview: Desperate Times Call For Smitty? In the following preview for the next episode of ABC's The Rookie, a desperate Lucy turns to Smitty to help Tim. Yes, you read that right...

Earlier today, we shared preview images for next week's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, with the previews for S05E13 "Daddy Cop" showing Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) rallying the troops to help get Tim (Eric Winter) into a better job than the one he has now (one he took to maintain his Chenford relationship). But desperate times call for desperate measures… and in this case, they call for Smitty (Brent Huff). Because… believe it or not? He might just be the key to Lucy & Tim getting what they want.

So here's a look at the preview for next week's episode released earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about the next two episodes so far:

The lengths Chen will go to get Bradford out of his desk job is everything 🤝🥹 pic.twitter.com/MCkxl0Kqcc — The Rookie (@therookie) January 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 13 & 14 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen (O'Neil) makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper (Mekia Cox) scheme to get Tim (Winter) out of his new job and into a more exciting position. Now, here's a look at the preview images released for "Daddy Cop," followed by the episode promo and a look ahead to S05E14 "Death Sentence":

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara (Dylan Conrique) when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner.