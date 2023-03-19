The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 18 Preview: Tim Doesn't See the Resemblance With the Nathan Fillion-starring ABC series returning this Tuesday, here's a sneak preview for The Rookie S05E18 "Double Trouble."

With only about 48 hours to go until ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie returns this Tuesday with S05E18 "Double Trouble," we've already been clued in that the mockumentary-styled episode will focus heavily on Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) & Tim (Eric Winter). But in the latest preview, we get to see how the "documentary" came about and what its focus is going to be. And not to spoil anything? Let's just say that Tim doesn't see the resemblance… as you're about to see in the following update to our preview for "Double Trouble." Oh, and extra points to anyone who identifies the interviewer:

The Rookie S05E18 "Double Trouble" Overview, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 "Double Trouble": When Dim goes missing, Officer Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Sergeant Bradford (Eric Winter), along with the CIA, set out to find him and enlist the help of Juicy. Guest starring is Lance Bass as himself. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview, episode images & promo trailer for S05E18 "Double Trouble":

All eyes are on Tim and Lucy – and Dim and Juicy – when #TheRookie returns Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC! Did you spot creator @alexihawley as the interviewer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1xGhIjhZsC — The Rookie (@therookie) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes slideshow teaser released for next week's return episode:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.