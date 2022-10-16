The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 4 Preview: Getting Inside Rosalind's Mind

Heading into tonight's first part of the big crossover event between ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds (beginning Sunday, October 16th, and concluding on Tuesday, October 18th), viewers have already been tipped off that serial killer Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) has Bailey (Jenna Dewan) snared in a deadly trap, forcing Nolan (Nathan Fillion) into a potential no-win situation that will require a team effort to save lives. And in the following preview, we get a chance to see Nolan (Fillion) and the team assessing Bailey's situation and realizing that Rosalind has another acolyte to deal with.

Here's a look at a preview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a special message from Fillion and Dewan:

Getting inside Rosalind's mind is the first step. See how it all goes down tonight at 10/9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eJAUHepMIZ — The Rookie (@therookie) October 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In the following Instagram post, Fillion welcomes Dewan back and shares how excited he is for viewers to see what Dewan's Bailey has to offer. As for the predicament that Bailey finds herself in, Dewan teases that it's connected to two very real fears she has (and we think you can figure out at least one of them from the previously-released images). Here's a look:

Here's a Look at The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 "The Choice": Rosalind returns with a vengeance, and Bailey's life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum. The first episode of the two-part crossover was written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Bill Roe.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 "To Die For": When the team splits up to question a suspect's father, Simone (Nash-Betts) and Laura (Britt Robertson) discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect's newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Laura and her former colleague as they debate the killer's motive. The second episode of the two-part crossover was written by Nick Hurwitz.