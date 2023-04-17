The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 20-22 Overviews, Images & More Released And the good news keeps rolling with new previews for ABC's The Rookie S05E20 "S.T.R.," S05E21 "Going Under" & S05E22, "Under Siege."

And the good news keeps on rolling for fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. Following up on the news that the series has been renewed for a sixth season and the release of the season finale overview, we have an episode overview, preview images (and there's a pretty good amount of them), trailer & sneak peek at S05E20 "S.T.R." But that's not all because we also have official overviews for S05E21 "Going Under" and season finale S05E22, "Under Siege."

The Rookie Season 5 Eps. 20, 21 & 22 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 "S.T.R.": Officer Tim Bradford's (Eric Winter) ex-wife (Mircea Monroe) returns and asks the team to help her save someone from her undercover past. Isabel's return also creates additional pressure on Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's relationship as they assist in the search.

In the episode trailer for S05E20, "S.T.R.," we see that Tim and Lucy getting a visit from Tim's ex, Isabel, who needs the team's help to save someone from Isabel's undercover past. We should probably expect things to get a little awkward. In addition, we also have the return of Flula Borg's (The Suicide Squad) "bounty hunter extraordinaire" Skip Tracer Randy – who keeps stumbling from one bloody crime scene to the next. But with the clip that follows the trailer, we see that it's about one of those awkward moments that we referred to a few lines back as Isabel first arrives – and Tamara (Dylan Conrique) plans on doing some digging. And for what it's worth? While we understand Tim wanting to be there for Isabel… we're on "Team Lucy" when it comes to the weirdness of it all…

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 "Going Under": Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Seige": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.