The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 2 Ratings: More Good News for ABC, Hulu

ABC's The Rookie continues to impress, with S07E02: "The Watcher" pulling big numbers and building on the Season 7 premiere.

Yesterday, we had a look at what's ahead with ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie S07E04: "Darkness Falling." Today, we're starting things off with a quick look back – specifically, a look back at S07E02: "The Watcher" and how it performed with viewers. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive report, Nielsen had the episode taking in 9.33 million viewers (a 1.91 demo rating), besting the Season 7 premiere (9.16 million) in terms of viewers and hitting a nearly two-year high. In addition, the episode came close to matching the premiere's 18-49 demo (1.93 rating) over a seven-day run. On the streaming side, approximately 3.17M viewers streamed the episode – comprising slightly more than one-third of the total viewing audience.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

