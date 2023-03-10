The Rookie Star Eric Winter Signals Season 5 Filming Wrap With the series returning on March 21st, ABC's The Rookie star Eric Winter signaled via Instagram that Season 5 has wrapped filming.

Look, if you're going to be heading off on a two-week break, crossing over with the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds right before you do is not a bad note to exit one. But in a little less than two weeks, ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie will be back for S05E18 "The Enemy Within" (directed by Lanre Olabisi and written by Vincent Angell). While we have a promo for the next new episode waiting for you below, today's update is a bit more "bigger picture." That's because Eric Winter (Tim Bradford) was kind enough to take to social media to signal the words that fans were waiting to hear: that's a wrap!

"Season 5 of [The Rookie] is wrapped, and what an awesome season it's been. BIG thank you to all our fans! What has been your favorite part of season 5 so far? Remember, we are back [on] March 21st on ABC! #imwatchjngyou #vamos #season6," wrote Winter as the caption to his Instagram post confirming that filming has wrapped on the fifth go-around. Here's a look at Winter's post from earlier today:

With the popular series set to return on March 21st, here's a look at the promo for S05E18 "Double Trouble," offering a "mockumentary" look at the team in action:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.