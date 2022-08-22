The Sandman: Gaiman Likes This Constantine Spinoff Idea; More On S02

Before we get to EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens) offering some more info on how to help guarantee a second season of his, EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman, we're going to pause for a little fun. Since you're reading this, then we're pretty sure how huge of an impact Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine had had on viewers in S02E02 "Dream a Little Dream of Me" (directed by Jamie Childs and teleplay by Jim Campolongo). So much so that buzz continues to build for a spinoff project, and a large part of that buzz also has to do with Meera Syal's Reverand Erica and the rough-and-tumble interactions "Ric the Vic" had with the occult detective. In fact, Syal has an idea for a spinoff spotlighting the two after a fan tweeted that they wished there was more Rev. Erica in the near future. After writing that it was a role that couldn't be passed on, Syal continued, "Very proud to be part of ['The Sandman'] and now waiting for the spin-off where Constantine and Ric The Vic take on demons and then go for a kebab and dancing afterward…."

Here's a look at Syal's tweet pushing a spinoff we would definitely get behind… just like Gaiman does in the tweet that follows, responding, "I would watch this":

🙏🏽 Tony- when @neilhimself asked if I fancied playing "a sweary vicar" how could I say No? Very proud to be part of #TheSandman and now waiting for the spin off where Constantine and Ric The Vic take on demons and then go for a kebab and dancing afterwards… #TheSandmanNetflix https://t.co/O1XOBFDlzc — MeeraSyal💙 (@MeeraSyal) August 22, 2022

Now back to the important business of getting a second season, a topic which Gaiman offered more insight into when it comes to things like binging versus staggered viewing, multiple watches, etc.:

It does, yes. Because they are looking at "completion rates". So people watching it at their own pace don't show up. https://t.co/62kdhvHoIC — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022

And just in case anyone out there still needs to be reminded how a second season is going to happen, award-winning author Joe Hill (damn, we miss AMC's NOS4A2) checked in with a friendly reminder to not give up the fight when it's still so important:

Cannot emphasize enough — if you were thinking of giving #Sandman a try, don't wait. To use a horrid industry term, engagement matters, especially immediate, overwhelming engagement. We can have 5 – 7 seasons of this, but only if you show Netflix you want it. https://t.co/MXBntE5FRb — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) August 22, 2022

The two-part Episode 11 is a mix of live-action and animation, adapting Gaiman's "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope" with a line-up of names that includes James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Sandra Oh, Arthur Darvill, and more, from a teleplay by Catherine Smyth-McMullen. And to say it's been well-received would be an understatement. Here's a look back at the overview and trailer for Netflix's The Sandman S10E11 "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"/"Calliope":

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.