The Stand: Mick Garris Talks Cameo, Original Miniseries Comparisons

Last time we checked in with CBS All Access' upcoming 9-episode adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand, we were getting a look at the end of the world through a series of preview images that included Jovan Adepo's Larry Underwood, Heather Graham's Rita Blakemoor, Odessa Young's Frannie Goldsmith, Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail, and Alexander Skarsgård's Randall Flagg. Now, we're getting an update from none other than Mick Garris (Sleepwalkers, The Shining miniseries), the filmmaker who tackled King's novel as an ABC miniseries in 1994 [Ed. Note: Still one of our favorite King adaptations].

The first thing we learn about Josh Boone's take on the work? Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Garris revealed to CB that he would be making a cameo: "I'm excited about it and I'm tangentially involved, in that, I have a non-speaking cameo in it, unless I'm on the virtual editing room floor." Garris is excited to see what changes Boone has in store for his adaptation: "Josh is a great guy. We've known each other for a while. He's very respectful of what we've done, and I'm excited because they're not limiting themselves to the book. They're making a lot of changes. So that could be potential death, or it could be really thrilling, to, all these years later, make it something that's compelling and pertinent to a 2020 audience."

Just like his 90's miniseries, Garris believes Boone having King's approval and involvement in the miniseries is ket to doing right by the book while also treading new ground. "Josh is a very talented guy who loves King's work," Garris explained. "King himself wrote the final episode, and his son, Owen, was on the writing staff of the series. So I think there's a lot of respect there, but King has given his approval for them to take the source material, because it's already been done once very faithfully to the book, as faithfully as you can adapt film and literature, being two very separate and distinct media. But King wrote our miniseries, and we made as close an approximation to the book as it's possible to do and keep it a compelling film project."

CBS All Access' upcoming 9-episode adaptation of The Stand will include a King-penned final episode coda for the limited series, providing a new aspect and perspective to the ending not found in the book. The adaptation sees Boone directing two episodes, and executive producing alongside showrunner Ben Cavell, and Taylor Elmore, with CBS Televisions Studios producing. The limited series's ensemble cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Heather Graham, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Henry Zaga, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Daniel Sunjata, Nat Wolff, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, and Fiona Dourif.