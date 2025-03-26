Posted in: Apple, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: marvel, opinion, the studio

The Studio Got One-Upped by Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" Rollout

Marvel Studios got millions to hang out for 5+ hours to stare at empty chairs. The satirical ball is in your court, Apple TV's The Studio...

If you haven't had a chance to check out the first two episodes of Apple TV+ and EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's critically acclaimed The Studio then you need to because they're great on so many levels – already putting the streaming series into the conversation about the best shows of 2025. The entertainment industry-roasting comedy sees Matt Remick (Rogen), the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios, and his team attempting to turn the studio around without totally selling out along the way. One of the things we respect about the series is how it twists the knives on a number of shareholders – studio heads, stars, the viewing audience, and more – and spotlights the absurdities behind the decision made over what gets to hit our screens – and what doesn't. So you can imagine what a field day the Apple TV+ streaming series would've had with what Disney's Marvel Studios pulled off with a straight face earlier today.

There were rumblings that got really loud over the past few days that Marvel Studios was planning a big announcement of some kind for today. Black Panther 3? An X-Men film? More cast set to join Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars? Some official Blade news? A project no one saw coming? Earlier today, via livestream, Marvel dropped their big news… slowly. We're talking over the span of five-plus hours. But it was worth it because we got a chance to meet the cast set to join Downey Jr. on "Doomsday" – well, we got to meet their set chairs. That's right, Marvel Studios got millions of people to tune in to look at a whole lot of seats with no famous butts in them – except for Downey Jr. at the very end. Let that sink in. We're talking nearly 5 1/2 hours for a list of names with no real surprises just to watch Downey Jr. point to a lineup of empty chairs. It appears we've reached that point where the satire is going to have a tough time keeping up with the absurdities of our everyday realities – and we can't help but wonder what Matt would think of all of this.

Just in case you think we're kidding, here's a look at the complete 5-hour, 27-minute, and 52-second livestream from earlier today that might just be one of the best examples of unintended viral marketing for another film or series that we've seen in quite some time:

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars. From Ice Cube and Adam Scott to Zack Snyder, Antony Starr, and Ziwe, here's a rundown of guest stars we can expect:

Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peeks, along with an official overview of the 10-episode streaming series – with Apple TV+'s The Studio hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!