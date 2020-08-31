The Third Day: Naomie Harris, Jude Law Discuss HBO Thriller Series

With Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly's (Utopia, Pulling) upcoming mystery drama The Third Day set to begin unraveling its mysteries starting September 14, series stars Naomie Harris (No Time To Die) and Jude Law (The New Pope) are taking viewers on set and behind the scenes of the series' two, three-episode seasons ("Winter" and "Summer") to offer a little more insight into what we can expect- and tease some things viewers will never see coming. Katherine Waterston ("Fantastic Beasts" franchise), Emily Watson (Chernobyl), and Paddy Considine (The Outsider) join Harris and Law on the HBO series.

"Summer": Written by Kelly and directed by Marc Munden, the first-half is told over three episodes and follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.

"Winter": Written by Kit de Waal, Dean O'Loughlin, and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, the remaining three episodes follow Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.

HBO's The Third Day is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky's new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, the world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and writer Kelly. Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Felix Barrett, and Kelly executive produce.