The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Previews Moffat & Nutter Series Adapt

As part of HBO and HBO Max's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event, viewers had a chance to check out a set of new preview images for EP/Writer Steven Moffat and EP/Director David Nutter's six-episode first season series take on Audrey Niffenegger's The Time Traveler's Wife. Set to debut this spring on both the cable network and streaming service, the images below include looks at Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, the series is executive produced by Moffat, Nutter, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin via Hartswood Films, and Joseph E. Iberti.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

Back in January 2021, Moffat offered an update on his the adaptation was going and what his focus was in bringing the novel to the small screen. "Well, it's written. Well, no, I can't really say it's written, I've got a version and I'm still working on it, I'm still toiling away at it to make it right because I love that book very much and I want to make sure that I do it justice and at the same time actually make it a TV show, not just a monolith or a commemoration of a book," Moffat revealed. Using the two series versions of The Office, Moffat further explained his approach to the adaptation. "It's different, very different. Like the American version of 'The Office,' unlike the American version of 'Coupling.' It's an inspired new take on the same people. I don't think the original 'The Office' is beatable. It's definitely one of the greatest TV shows ever made. But, my God, they extracted from it everything that went well, which was a lot, and made it a new thing and yet the same thing. So that was brilliant. That's what you want to do. You want to say it's the same thing, but not the same thing. That's a tough consideration."