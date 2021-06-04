The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Series Adapt Adds 14 More Actors to Cast

HBO continues to go full-steam ahead with The Time Traveler's Wife, adding 14 more actors to the upcoming Steven Moffat-run time-travel romance drama series. The show is adapted from the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters) join previously announced Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in the series that is currently in production in New York City.

Moffat, the former Dr. Who head writer and Sherlock co-creator, had previously lifted liberally from The Time Traveler's Wife throughout his time on Doctor Who in the long-game loves story between The Doctor and River Song. The book itself tells the intricate love story of Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), a time-traveler who experiences their marriage in nonlinear time, popping up in different periods of her life both in the past and the future. Game of Thrones and X-Files veteran David Nutter directs and executive produces with Moffat, Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through their company Hartswood Films. Joseph E. Iberti also executive produces. Hartswood Films produces in association with Warner Bros. Television, which has rights to the title.

As Deadline reports, the new cast and their characters are listed as follows:

THE ABSHIRE FAMILY

Shorey and McDonell as "Young Clare Abshire" – Growing up in a wealthy family, Clare's world revolves around the mysterious time traveler Henry from a young age. Intelligent and charismatic, she is wise beyond her years.

Park as "Philip Abshire" – Clare's father. A high-powered Chicago lawyer, he is brisk and orderly, and expects all his children to fall into line.

Newman as "Lucille Abshire" – Clare's mother. She is sweet but always slightly vague and emotionally aloof. Through most of Clare's childhood, she has not been an ideal nurturer for Clare or her siblings. Her controlling husband runs the family and she follows along with little fuss.

Richardson as "Alicia Abshire" – Clare's little sister, who is trying to find her place in the world. She loves her role as younger sibling sister and enjoys pestering and teasing Clare any chance she gets.

Graham as "Mark Abshire" – Clare's blunt-speaking older brother, with whom she has never had a strong relationship. He's in law school to follow in his father's footsteps and takes after him in many ways.

THE DETAMBLE FAMILY

Altemus and David as "Young Henry DeTamble" – Growing up with a problem – time travel – presents unique challenges for Young Henry. First discovering his ability at age eight, he is mentored by an older time traveler whose true identity will one day come as a surprise to him.

Siegel as "Annette DeTamble" – A talented and world-renowned opera singer, she's a devoted mother to Henry. She is the heart and soul of the family. Braving torrid winter weather to pick up her husband for Christmas, Annette gets into a freak auto accident, changing young Henry's life forever.

Stamberg as "Richard DeTamble" – Henry's father. Played the violin in the Chicago Philharmonic, where he met the love of his life, Annette. When she dies suddenly in a tragic car accident, Richard and Henry are never the same again.

Additional cast:

Frei as "Ingrid" – Emotionally fragile, but more fierce and chilly than weak. She dated Henry for a period of time before he got engaged to Clare. When she finds out about Clare, she's not afraid to speak her mind and the encounter descends into chaos.

DeBonis as "Nell" – The Abshire's longtime housekeeper, and friend to Clare. Although she's patient towards the Abshire's, there's a tough side to her.

Brill as "Ben" – A former co-worker of Henry's at the library, who has since become a "chemist" of sorts.

House as "Jason" – Tall, muscular, and good looking, Jason is in school with Clare and becomes embroiled in a heated situation with Henry.

